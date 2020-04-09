Netflix announces new Tiger King episode coming this weekend

Netflix has revealed a teaser for the 8th, and presumably final, episode of Tiger King. The new episode, called The Tiger King and I, is an aftershow hosted by Joel McHale. The show will feature new interviews with Tiger King alumni John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe.

The teaser sees McHale donning a cowboy hat and leopard print scarf with dangerously low-cut jeans and the Netflix logo scribbled into his groin area, so now you know that before scrolling down.

The Tiger King and I — a Tiger King after show hosted by Joel McHale and featuring brand new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe — will premiere April 12 pic.twitter.com/8fbbNdaiDAApril 9, 2020

Apparently, the finale will focus on the lives of the aforementioned Tiger King stars after the airing of the series. Naturally, the success of the series means a sudden wave of exposure for people who perhaps weren't expecting the attention, so it'll be interesting to learn about their post-Tiger King goings on.

Are you surprised there's more Tiger King coming? Then prepare to be shocked. There are actually two new Tiger King series coming, on top of the new episode. One is from Investigation Discovery , set to examine allegations from Joe Exotic that Carole Baskin murdered her second husband. The other is a scripted series from American Crime Story showrunner Ryan Murphy and Rob Lowe.

It should come as no surprise that TV execs are clamoring for more Tiger King. Variety reported that 34 million viewers were allured by Joe Exotic and his tigers in the series' first 10 days streaming.