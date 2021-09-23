Tiger King 2 coming to Netflix later this year

Tiger King 2 is coming to Netflix.

The streamer has unveiled its true crime slate through 2021 and into 2022, which includes the follow-up to last year's hugely popular Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness docu-series.

Netflix is billing Tiger King 2 as including "just as much mayhem and madness as season 1." In the video announcing the news, some familiar faces can be seen: Carole Baskin, Joe Exotic (from prison), and Jeff Lowe are included, along with a baby tiger and a Joe Exotic-branded plane.

You're invited to the home of true crime, where the truth is unbelievable.

Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, who directed the first series, are back to helm the follow-up and will executive produce – and executive producers Chris Smith and Fisher Stevens are also returning.

Also on Netflix's true crime slate is:

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman – a series focusing on an infamous conman (arriving January 2022)

The Tinder Swindler – a documentary about a conman posing as a billionaire on the dating app (arriving February 2022)

Bad Vegan – a series about a famous restauranteur conned by a man who persuades her he can both make her dog immortal and expand her business (arriving in 2022)

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King – focuses on investors investigating the death of Gerry Cotten, who they think stole millions from them (arriving in 2022)

Tiger King 2 doesn't have a firm release date just yet, but is confirmed to land on Netflix later this year.

Amazon Prime had a TV show in the works about Joe Exotic, with Nicolas Cage onboard to play the notorious big cat-owner. The series was eventually scrapped, but Peacock are still moving ahead with their take on the tale, with Kate McKinnon set to play Carole Baskin and John Cameron Mitchell playing Joe Exotic.

