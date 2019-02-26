Those big Red Dead Online beta updates drop today, so it's time to get back in the saddle

Rockstar has been keeping us updated with all the improvements coming to the Red Dead Online beta , and they start to roll out across the game today. We've already talked about the new system to stop unfriendly players ruining your rides through the prairie , and In case you've been too because recovering from a nasty snake bite to keep up, here's else everything you need to know about this steer sized update straight from the studio.

Gameplay, golden nuggets and new modes

There are new Daily Challenges, seven per day, and doing all seven will score you a bonus. This can be anything from hunting and skinning to finding hidden treasure. They'll change each day, so make sure you get through your to-do list to earn Golden Nuggets and XP. There's also a new Free Roam Event called Fool’s Gold, which sees one player blessed with Golden Armor, and other players hunting them down to secure it for themselves. There are new fishing challenges too, and three new showdown modes on the way called Up in Smoke, Spoils of War, and Plunder, which we'll get details on soon.

"And looking ahead, new game modes will arrive in the Red Dead Online Beta each week," promises Rockstar . "Put your highwayman skills to the test with Target Races as you race other players on horseback to take down targets with speed and accuracy. Proficiency with a bow and arrow will give you an edge, take advantage of weapon and horse stamina pickups where you can, use your limited bullets wisely to remove targets or your attack your competition."

Loot and looking sharp

Also arriving in the game from today are a new rare shotgun, the Evans Repeater rifle, and a whole wardrobe of new looks for your outlaw. I mean, you don't want to be caught in the same chaps as your posse. If you are, new emotes will help you express your displeasure.

As a little freebie, if you head into the Red Dead Online beta any time before March 5, Rockstar will give you a goodie bag containing Potent Snake Oils, Potent Bitters, Potent Miracle Tonics, Horse Revivers, Potent Horse Stimulants, Poison Arrows, and Explosive Slugs.

PS4 players will also get early access to the Jawbone Knife, "a unique melee weapon with a handle artfully carved from the remains of a slain animal’s jaw" and new outfits and emotes. "In the coming weeks," adds Rockstar. "PlayStation 4 players will get the Special Series that launches them directly into the latest early access mode starting with Open Target Races where you compete in an open space to take out the most targets on horseback."

