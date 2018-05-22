This premium controller for PS4 is officially licensed and it looks pretty Elite

Update: When the first Scuf Vantage controllers rolled out a few weeks ago, users documented a number of issues with them, as indicated here; since launch, a number of those issues have been corrected through firmware updates, and I received a sample unit myself to test at the office. After multiple, lengthy play sessions, I can confirm that the controller performed well and I didn't encounter any of the reported issues. Scuf has also launched a broad line of custom faceplates and designs for the Vantage, from matte colors to digital camo, to several gorgeous starscape-inspired designs like the Nebula I received.

Original story There are many PS4 controllers out there, but still no direct analog to what is probably the best (and definitely the classiest) Xbox One controller ever made. I mean, not counting that weirdly angular Elite controller for PS4 that surfaced back in 2016. Now Sony has officially licensed custom peripheral maker Scuf for… well, it's pretty much exactly an Xbox One Elite controller, but with PlayStation buttons and a few extra features.

Your eyes do not deceive you: the Scuf Vantage even tosses out the symmetrical DualShock look in favor of the staggered analog stick layout that's typical of Xbox. In fact, it also rounds out the edges and bulks out the bottom to produce an overall appearance that is very reminiscent of Microsoft's designs (while leaving a weird little circular protrusion around the buttons). It has several features that will be familiar for folks who have checked out the Elite controller as well:

Four removeable back paddles

An interchangeable set of thumbsticks with different heights and top designs

An interchangeable set of D-pads

Adjustable trigger motion

A dedicated switch for swapping between two pre-programmed button maps

The Scuf Vantage expands on Elite's high-end controller design a bit with some new options of its own:

"Sax" shoulder buttons on the side (taken together with the optional paddles, this provides up to six extra buttons for thumbs-on-stick control schemes)

A removable magnetic faceplate

Removable vibration motors to cut down on weight

An audio touch bar along the bottom for quickly adjusting wired headset volume

The Vantage is available in a number of flavors ranging from $199.95 to $219.95. On the other hand, if you still find the idea of playing PlayStation games with an Xbox-y layout unbearably perverse, there are more traditionally designed high-end options like the Scuf 4PS Pro or Razer Raiju out there. Starting to look like we'll never get one directly from Sony, though…