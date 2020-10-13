This Google Pixel 4 deal offers a ridiculous 35% off at Amazon US

As part of the ongoing Amazon Prime Day deals, those in the US can now treat themselves to a Google Pixel 4 smartphone for less, saving up to $350 in the process. This includes both the standard version of the product and its beefier cousin, the Google Pixel 4 XL, which doubles the memory capacity with 128GB of storage.

The Google Pixel range presents a great choice for a new smartphone, featuring an incredibly powerful camera capable of Night Sight and Motion Sense, while the Quick Gestures AI makes it easy to navigate the device's simple menus, all optimized for Google software.

You can even charge the Pixel wirelessly, with an adaptive battery that makes sure you're getting the most out of your applications, and never losing precious battery life to ones that eat it up in the background. All in all, it's a fantastic smartphone that presents a real challenge to Apple's monopoly on the market.

These deals are currently available to all Amazon Prime members in the US but aren't likely to be around for much longer, so get on it while you still can!

Google Pixel 4 Amazon Prime Day deals (US)

Google Pixel 4 XL 128GB | $999 $649 at Amazon

Google's Pixel series of phones has been a great addition to the world of android phones and is generally known for having cameras that punch well above their weight considering the more reasonable costs compared to the flagships from Samsung and even OnePlus. We've highlighted the 128GB model over the 64GB version as there's no memory card slot and we think you'll appreciate the extra space. Other colors, storage capacities are on offer today and you can see them all via the link.



Google Pixel 4 64GB | $799 $449 at Amazon

The standard version of the Google Pixel 4 is $100 cheaper than that of its XL variant but no less impressive. The only major difference is that of storage capacity, but if you're someone who doesn't eat into their memory banks with hundreds of apps, 64GB should be more than enough to keep you happy. You can currently save $350 on a purchase at Amazon US.



