This Death Stranding stop-motion film is so awesome it should make Kojima proud

Death Stranding 's weirdness is sure to inspire creators for years to come, and already we have an incredible stop-motion animated film so bonkers it should make Kojima proud. Matthew Lai, known on YouTube as SpartanUruk , is responsible for these roughly four minutes of glorious Death Stranding-inspired action, featuring some lovely rain effects, beached crustaceans, and plenty of naked Norman Reedus.

Watching this is both a treat for Death Stranding fans and an astonishing show of animating prowess and dedication. Lai uses real-life models, which he made himself, and repositions them with every frame to create the illusion of fluid movement. The hard work that undoubtedly went into making this thing can't be understated, but the result is a gorgeous work of animation more than deserving of your four minutes.

Here's the work in process for my #DeathStranding Tank. As you can see I made all the pouches out of fabric, and all the fleshy pieces out of clay which I then painted. 😜👍🌈💀 pic.twitter.com/ckPVq9wSTLOctober 22, 2019

I'm excited to share that I'll be making a short Death Stranding film 😀I've been working on this for a few weeks now. Here's a few screenshots, hope yous like it! @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN @KojiPro2015_EN @DeathStranding_ #DeathStranding #HideoKojima #NormanReedus pic.twitter.com/vcIj3jAAP1October 13, 2019

Here's the process for Sam's BB Pod & Odarek (with LED's) I made in 1/6th scale for my #DeathStranding film. They're made from clay & plastic, then installed on the figure which you can see on the screenshots to the right. @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN @KojiPro2015_EN @DeathStranding_ pic.twitter.com/HO7pmXjMfXOctober 16, 2019

Probably the most fascinating aspect of Lai's work are the models, which are so detailed and accurate that I paused the video several times just to appreciate the work. Lai documented some of the process on Twitter, where you can see some behind-the-scenes images of the many different models still being made. Lai says the 1:6 scale figures are made from clay, plastic, and fabric and painted to perfection. BB is illuminated using a small LED light. I only hope the models are displayed proudly in a glass case now that the project is complete.

Death Stranding certainly has its fans, Lai clearly being one of them, but reviews in general have been mixed. Kojima himself speculates that it's being criticized most heavily in the US because it's "a difficult game to understand for a certain type of critic and audience".

Mixed reviews aside, Death Stranding is a beautiful game to look at, especially with a big ol' 4K TV.