These fan-made Genshin Impact movies are so good they're getting their own festival

With its beautiful anime style, fluid action, and open-world setting, miHoYo's Genshin Impact has enjoyed staggering success since its launch in 2020. It might cost nothing to play, but as of March 2022, the action RPG has grossed more than $4 billion worldwide. Naturally, along with that staggering commercial success comes a plethora of adoring fans, many of whom created homemade videos for the game's recent movie festival.

Last week, Bilibli held a Genshin Impact Summer Movie Festival (opens in new tab), showcasing the incredible talent of the game's players. In a post on ResetEra (opens in new tab), user Busaiku shared some of the highlights of the event, including a fan-made movie that shows the game's characters indulging in a game of volleyball. The video (opens in new tab) was created using stop motion and is nothing short of spectacular. Towards the end, you can also see the staggering amount of work needed to bring it to life.

From the same creator is a video with serious Toy Story vibes where action figures of the game's characters come to life when nobody's around. Another superb fan creation from the Genshin Impact community is a short film depicting the origins of one of the game's characters, Hu Tao, which we've included below for your viewing pleasure.

PlayStation, PC and mobile fans have been enjoying Genshin Impact for years, but Switch players have so far been left out in the cold. While miHoYo has confirmed that the game is "still in development", when the action RPG will arrive on Nintendo's platform is still unknown.

