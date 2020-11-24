The Umbrella Academy season 3 premiere title revealed

The Umbrella Academy season 3 is slowly starting to take shape – the premiere even has a title.

“Who’s excited for season 3?” showrunner Steve Blackman asked on Instagram, posting what appears to be the title card for the premiere. The episode will be titled “Meet the Family” and it’s co-written by Blackman and Michelle Lovretta, who’s known for her work on TV shows Killjoys and Lost Girl. Season 3 was officially confirmed earlier this month, with Netflix announcing that production was due to start in February 2021.

One of Netflix’s most popular shows, The Umbrella Academy follows the Hargreeves siblings, seven children with unique abilities who were adopted by an eccentric billionaire and trained into a superhero team. Now estranged as adults, they reluctantly reunite after the death of their father and try to unravel the secrets of their dysfunctional family.

Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger : the siblings found themselves in an alternative version of the present where their father is still alive. He’s also formed a team called the Sparrow Academy instead – meaning the Umbrella Academy doesn’t exist. The premiere episode title suggests that we’re about to get to know a lot more about this new family…

We don’t know who’ll be playing them yet, but we do know that Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin H. Min are all confirmed to reprise their roles as the Hargreeves siblings.