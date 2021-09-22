The Sims 4 adds over 1,000 new item variations in free update

The Sims 4 has introduced over 1,000 new swatches into the game that allows players to choose from even more item variations.

In the latest Sims 4 update, EA has added 149 new color options to the base game, which totals 1,200 new variations altogether. There are far too many for us to include here, however, the latest update’s patch notes has them all listed.

For those who are not well versed with The Sims 4, this basically means that items such as furniture and curtains have now received additional color and design options - meaning players will be able to co-ordinate their Sims houses much easier, or not so easily considering how much choice is now involved.

We aren't done, though! Available in today's update - new Create-A-Sim items & 1200+ new color variants across 100+ base game build items! Windows ✔️Doors ✔️The Vault Kitchen Set ✔️🤩Read more about this colorful base game update 🎨: https://t.co/bXiTvDuGvT #SeasonofSelves pic.twitter.com/Q4i68xPcH6September 21, 2021 See more

Alongside the new swatches, it was also revealed that The Sims 4 is introducing two new international kits. The first kit, Fashion Street , was inspired by the vibrant and high-contrast patterns found in Fashion Street, Mumbai, and features new clothing items made in collaboration with fashion expert Shruti Sitara Singh.

The other, Incheon Arrivals , was inspired by the always busy Incheon airport in South Korea. For this kit, EA enlisted the help of content creator Jazzy Cho to create a range of stylish but comfortable outfits for your Sims to hypothetically wear aboard a flight in or out of the South Korean city.

Prior to this kit, EA also announced a Sims 4 Spa Day expansion pack which brought the likes of face masks, yoga, manicures, and other self-care rituals into the game. Not only this, but it also added a new 'Inner Peace' aspiration and 'High Maintenance' trait for your Sims.