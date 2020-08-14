The Scott Pilgrim game may return as the comic's creator teases new talks with Ubisoft

The Scott Pilgrim game may finally be coming back after years of delisted obscurity.

The 2010 brawler, which came out alongside the film, was only ever released as a downloadable game for PS3 and Xbox 360. It was delisted from their digital storefronts in 2014 and hasn't been available since, but Scott Pilgrim author Bryan Lee O'Malley revealed on the movie's tenth anniversary that things are happening with original publisher Ubisoft.

PS. ubisoft has reached out to meAugust 13, 2020

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game became a cult favorite since its delisting, and fans have been calling for the game to be re-released ever since. While Ubisoft hasn't made any official announcements of its own yet, this word from O'Malley is the first solid news we've heard about the game potentially being revived.

O'Malley has also been retweeting messages from chiptune rock band Anamanaguchi calling for Ubisoft to work with iam8bit, a boutique company that specializes in making limited-run physical releases and merchandise for games. Anamanaguchi composed the entire soundtrack for the Scott Pilgrim game, and it's definitely one of the best parts of the experience - along with that lush comic-inspired pixel art from animator Paul Robertson.

The ball is in Ubisoft's court now, but it seems like everything is in place for a Scott Pilgrim game comeback… assuming the rights aren't too tied up with the film, which would definitely add some wrinkles. Speaking of the movie, a sequel doesn't seem to be in the cards right now, though original director Edgar Wright has expressed interest in doing an animated adaptation .