The Outlast Trials gets first gameplay trailer and 2022 release window

The Outlast Trials has debuted its very first gameplay trailer as well as a new 2022 release window, pushing the multiplayer survival horror game out of 2021.

In case you hadn't heard, The Outlast Trials is a four-player co-op horror spin-off being developed Red Barrels, the developer behind Outlast and Outlast 2. As fans of the series will have come to expect, players will yet again be filling the shoes of some extremely unfortunate people. In this case, Cold War-era test subjects abducted and imprisoned by the shadowy Murkoff Corporation. Your task of course is to survive and escape your ordeal, but not without enduring some brutal physical and mental challenges.

The first gameplay footage from The Outlast Trials shows some of the horrifying situations you'll be faced with, as well as, fortunately, a few of the tools you'll have at your disposal. Sometimes you'll be lucky enough to have access to a trip mine, and other not-so-lucky times you'll need to make due with a glass bottle, which, with some tight aiming, could buy you a few seconds. Of course, sometimes monsters will come screaming at you out of nearby lockers, giving you no time at all to prepare your defense. In those cases, running is probably your safest bet.

If you just can't wait for The Outlast Trials' 2022 launch, you can wishlist the game on Steam or the Epic Games Store to feel some vague sense of ownership.

