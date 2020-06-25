Charlize Theron is an immortal superhero in this exclusive image from Netflix's The Old Guard

Yes, Wonder Woman 1984 and Black Widow have been delayed, but there remain one huge superhero movies on release schedules this summer. The Old Guard will see Charlize Theron play the immortal warrior Andromache – now known as Andy – in the upcoming movie, which is coming to Netflix.

Although she's been protecting the world for millennia, when we meet Andy, she’s lost faith in a world filled with violence and injustice. Despite her best efforts, on a global scale, nothing’s changed.

“All of us have had those moments in our lives, right?” Theron, an activist who was named a UN Ambassador for Peace in 2008, tells our sister publication Total Film. “She’s lost faith in herself, she’s lost faith in humanity. Everything she does feels like a drop in the bucket. How do you change things for the better? That is a concept that I could definitely wrap my head around, and that’s how I approached her, instead of trying to imagine what it was like to live for 6,000 years!”

Above, see an exclusive picture of Theron as Andromache in action with a modern weapon. However, thanks to the movie's flashbacks, we will see her many (many) years of experience, as director Gine Prince-Bythewood previously revealed.

“The fact that you’ve got modern weaponry versus old-world weaponry gives the action a different flavour,” says Prince-Bythewood of Andy’s fondness for a distinctive axe in battle. “Being able to use their abilities was something we felt was interesting to bring to the fights.”

Are you a Total Film fan? Subscribe to the magazine now and get exclusives – and more – sent directly to your door/device

The Old Guard launches on Netflix on July 10. The full interview is available in the new issue of Total Film. Wonder Woman 1984 adorns the cover and inside, we have interviews with Gal Gadot, Pedro Pascal, Kristen Wiig, and director Patty Jenkins.

(Image credit: Warner Bros/Total Film)

(Image credit: Warner Bros/Total Film)

The issue is available in shops from Friday, and will also be available digitally for your tablet from wherever you get your digital mags. You can start a Total Film subscription beginning with issue 299 (the Tenet issue) by heading to MyFavouriteMagazines.

Tenet is scheduled to open in cinemas on July 17, 2020.