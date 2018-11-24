The official Nintendo Switch portable charger is $20 off at BestBuy

Portable chargers aren't exactly the sexiest accessories. But actually, they are the perfect travel companion for journeys powered by Nintendo Switch gaming sessions. The official Switch portable charger, made by charging wizards Anker (they're not real wizards), is easily the best way to keep your console topped up while you're on the move. The Anker PowerCore offers you 2.5 extra Switch charges when you're on the move, which can potentially extend your playtime by about 15 hours. Think of the potential for when you're heading out on a long journey, or when you're going to be away from a power-source for an extended period of time. Right now, it's $20-off at BestBuy, making it $69.99. That's a rather lovely saving. You'll find details of the offer below. No word on how long it's available for, but it seems to be selling very quickly, according to our data.

Of course, there's also a deal on exactly the same product for UK consumers, with online retailer Very offering the Anker PowerCore for just £39.99 (down from £79.99).

Anker PowerCore for £39.99 from Very (was £79.99)

Charges your Switch 2.5 times over on a single charge, making this the perfect travel accessory

We've looked elsewhere on the internet and the actual Switch version of the Powercore 20100 is pretty rare, so this is a good chance to snap it up. This portable charger is so handy, and it's an officially licensed product, so you know it'll perform to a high standard.

