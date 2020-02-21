John Krasinski fuels The Office reunion rumours: "I would love to do it"

There are few shows people love more than The Office. Whether it's Steve Carell's frustrating, idiotic, relatable boss Michael Scott or Mindy Kaling's attention hoarding Kelly Kapoor, everyone has someone they can relate to. Which is probably why we're all desperate for the show to come back.

The cast has mainly been pro-reunion, and the latest person to reveal they would be down for heading back to work for Dunder Mifflin is John Krasinski, who played one half of Jim and Pam on the comedy sitcom. Speaking to Esquire, he said: “The Office was absolutely everything to me. I mean it is my beginning and my end. I’m pretty sure at the end of my career I’ll still be known for Jim.

"That was my first experience with Hollywood. It was the first creative family I’ve ever had. In many ways, they will always be the most important people in that most important experience in my career. So yeah, if they did a reunion, I would absolutely love to do it.”

While it's great to know that Krasinski – who has become something of a hot-shot director, having helmed A Quiet Place and its upcoming sequel – the spanner in the works of an Office reunion is Steve Carell. The actor has previously given a definite "no" to getting the band back together.

"I’ll tell you, no," he told Collider. "I feel like I’m a broken record, talking about this because I get asked about it. The show is way more popular now than when it was on the air. I just can’t see it being the same thing, and I think most folks would want it to be the same thing, but it wouldn’t be. Ultimately, I think it’s maybe best to leave well enough alone and just let it exist as what it was."

Speaking to Deadline last year, NBCUniversal’s Bonnie Hammer candidly revealed that it is her “hope and goal that we do an Office reboot.” Looks like that may have to happen without Carrell – but at least we'll get the continued adventures of Jim and Pam.

For now, The Office is on Amazon Prime. Here are some of the other best Amazon Prime shows you can watch.