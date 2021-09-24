The next Borderlands game could be called The Last Borderlands according to Nvidia leak

A listing for a potential new Borderlands game titled The Last Borderlands has surfaced via a recent leak.

In a recent video on the recent Nvidia GeForce Now leak - which uncovered details surrounding the BioShock 4 release date and the Hollow Knight: Silksong release date - YouTuber Whimsu claims to have found an entry for a game titled 'The Last Borderlands'.

While that might sound like a climatic entry in Gearbox's dystopian FPS series, there are some major caveats to consider. Firstly, while Nvidia has acknowledged that the leaked list is real, it claims the information on it is "speculative," and there's no guarantee that anything including within is correct.

More importantly, Gearbox isn't named as either developer or publisher. Instead, those fields cite a company named RealmsQuest Ltd, which the UK government's Companies House states is an IT consultancy company based in Brighton, UK. As pointed out on Reddit , Borderlands series publisher 2K does have a presence in Brighton, but that's via a different studio - Mafia developer Hangar 13. The Borderlands franchise has been handed out to other studios in the past through Telltale Games' Tales from the Borderlands and 2K Australia's Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. That said, Gearbox founder and CEO Randy Pitchford has already made clear that the studio will lead development on new Borderlands games .

The Borderlands series has sold more than 60 million copies to date, and with spin-off Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (and the Borderlands movie) on the way, that number's set to grow. With that in mind, it's no surprise that another new game might be in the works, but even if this confusing listing does end up being Gearbox's The Last Borderlands, it seems unlikely that the studio would pull the plug on arguably its most successful property.