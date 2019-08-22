The new GTA Online update lets you get drunk for free at the casino

The latest GTA Online update is bringing you a cool new '70s sedan, free T-shirts, discounts, and double GTA$ and RP. Oh, and the most important bit, an open bar. Get your hands on all of the goodies this week.

First up, for all the cool dads out there, the Vulcar Nebula Turbo Sports car is now available. Head to Southern San Andreas Super Autos to get your hands on a turbo-charged family sedan that would certainly cause a scene at a PTA meeting. Can't say no to that classic '70s pea green paint job, either.

And it wouldn't be a GTA Online week without the opportunity to snag double GTA$ and RP. The Race Series is doling out double rewards and offering new race routes (Scenic route, Rancho Rivalry, and Grapeseed Circuit).

If you're more interested in swag, all players who log in to GTA Online this week will get two Degeneration (the fictional GTA video game console) t-shirts fo' free. Plus there's a nice chunk of discounts for you to take advantage of - like 40% off a selection of helicopters and aircraft, sales on the monstrous Principe Deveste Eight supercar, and a bunch of reductions on Penthouse amenities. As always, Twitch Prime members who have linked their Twitch and Rockstar Social Club accounts will get some extra discounts, including 75% off the Pfister Neon and Pegassi Reaper, and an extra 10% off everything on sale.

All of these offerings are pretty great, but it's hard to compete with the most beautiful phrase ever forged in the English language - "Open Bar". This week only, enjoy free drinks at the Diamond's Casino Bar and at your personal Penthouse Bar and Party Area. If your Penthouse is woefully inadequate for an open bar rager, you can upgrade with a 30% discount on the Bar and Party Area, and 50% off the Members Party. Who doesn't want to live out the joys of bottomless brunch without the harrowing repercussions? I've heard puking in your pancakes is frowned upon at some establishments.

As usual, this week is shaping up to be a good one on GTA Online.