The new-gen Resident Evil upgrades will carry over your old saves

The PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 will let you use your old saves, Capcom has confirmed.

There's still no release date for the new-gen Resident Evil upgrades, but Capcom says they're due to launch later this year. And when they do, you'll be able to carry your progress from the Xbox One and PS4 versions over to their new-gen counterparts. Furthermore, if you have the Gold Edition of Resident Evil 7, you'll get the upgraded version of the included DLC as well.

"We're happy to confirm that save data from the original PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of these games will carry over to their respective upgraded versions," Capcom announced on Twitter. "DLC that comes with Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition will transfer over, as well!"

We're happy to confirm that save data from the original PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of these games will carry over to their respective upgraded versions. DLC that comes with Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition will transfer over, as well! https://t.co/FVVTPuHBQsMarch 15, 2022 See more

Capcom still has yet to say precisely what's included in the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7, but we know they'll come with unspecified "visual enhancements." Usually that means stuff like 4K resolution and ray tracing, but most new-gen upgrades also include frame rate improvements and, sometimes, an option to switch between prioritizing graphics and performance. Fortunately, whatever is included in the upgrades will be free to anyone with a copy of the game on PS4 or Xbox One.

Resident Evil 2 tips | Resident Evil 2 safe code | Resident Evil 2 locker combinations | Resident Evil 2 film roll locations | Best Resident Evil 2 guns Resident Evil 2 Mr Raccoon locations | How to get the Resident Evil 2 shotgun and grenade launcher | Resident Evil 2 key locations | Where to find the Resident Evil 2 medallions | Get more Resident Evil 2 inventory space with all hip pouch locations | Resident Evil 2 plug puzzle