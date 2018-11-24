The NES Classic and SNES Classic are back in stock - hurry before they're gone again!

When Nintendo first introduced the NES Classic Edition - a miniaturized version of the NES home console, pre-loaded with 30 of the system's best games and compatible with modern televisions - it sold out almost immediately. The SNES Classic Edition likewise was tough to find in the weeks and months following its launch. If you missed out on those early days, don't fret - the NES Classic and SNES Classic are both in-stock and available now via Walmart.

This is last year's info. Check out our Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals for details on 2019's event.

NES Classic Edition is $59.99

The NES Classic is everything you loved about the NES and then some: 30 games built into the console, support for save states, cleaner 8-bit graphics, HDMI connection, and no need to blow into a cartridge to get it to work.View Deal

SNES Classic Edition is $79.99

Like the NES Classic, the SNES Classic comes packed with games already stored in the system's memory. In this case, the selection of 21 titles includes the never-before-released StarFox 2, plus favorites like Super Mario Kart, Super Mario World, and Final Fantasy 6.View Deal

Of the two, the SNES Classic will be easier to get, as it's available for free shipping. The supply of NES Classic systems (at the time of writing) is already low enough that you'll have to find a nearby store and pick it up yourself. A bit of a hassle yes, but at least you'll have one set aside for you if you order online, meaning no need to fight the crowds, and no need to wait months on backordered units.

Seriously, if you've been wanting one of these things, don't let opportunity pass you by again!