The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda could be coming to Fortnite

It looks like both The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda will soon be coming to Fortnite.

Below, you can see a tweet from reputable Fortnite dataminer Lucas7Yoshi, who has a track record of accurately revealing upcoming Fortnite content ahead of schedule. This time, the datamine reveals that none other than both The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda will be arriving in Fortnite at some point in the future.

reposting busting out the old mute word:ContainsSpoilers battle pass leak etc etcNew battle pass image leaked:mandalorian, more than likely a deadpool situation which i can handle. pic.twitter.com/YUsEqF4DXsNovember 24, 2020

There's a Din Djarin skin headlining the leak, with a Baby Yoda pod accompanying the bounty hunter. We can pretty safely presume you won't be playing as Baby Yoda in Fortnite, but the tiny creature could still follow you around the battle royale game in some form.

However, we don't know who the two characters standing either side of Din Djarin and Baby Yoda are. As the tweet from Lucas7Yoshi seems to hint, this could be related to an upcoming Battle Pass for Fortnite, and the four cosmetics seen in the image could be tied to Battle Pass rewards.

When Star Wars has come to Fortnite before though, skins have been available as a microtransaction purchase through the in-game store. Previously, Rey, Finn, and several Stormtrooper outfits have been available for purchase with V-Bucks, so it'd be a departure from this if The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda are tied to the Battle Pass system.

For a full schedule for the remaining episode of the Star Wars show on Disney Plus, you can head over to our Mandalorian season 2 release schedule guide for more.