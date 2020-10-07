The Lord of the Rings TV show could mirror Game of Thrones by including adult content

The Lord of the Rings TV show could be taking a page out of Game of Thrones’ saucy book.

A series of casting calls and one new crew member has indicated that the Amazon Prime fantasy series could feature sex and nudity – something that doesn’t feature in either Tolkien’s works or either the Lord of the Rings or Hobbit movie trilogies.

TheOneRing.net has confirmed that The Lord of the Rings TV show has hired ‘intimacy coordinator’ Jennifer Ward-Lealand, whose job typically revolves around making actors feel comfortable and safe during sex scenes.

Then, there’s one filed more under rumour but no less interesting in this context – a casting call that asks for actors “comfortable with nudity” for a project that may or may not be The Lord of the Rings TV show.

Before you try and cast images of Bilbo bonking out of your head, these are very much unconfirmed reports. Even if sex and nudity is involved in the series, we can’t imagine it’d be as raunchy as anything seen on HBO.

One thing The Lord of the Rings TV show will be, though, is something far more familiar to fans of Middle-earth: epic.

Actor Morfydd Clark, who plays a younger Galadriel on the series, teased the sheer scale of the show: “Other than something like Marvel, I don’t think things could get much bigger than this,” she said during a recent interview with NME.

No release date yet for The Lord of the Rings TV show.