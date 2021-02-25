The Last of Us Tommy actor reveals his dream choice for who should play his character in TV show

The Last of Us actor who played Tommy has revealed who he wants to portray his character in the forthcoming HBO adaptation.

Just below, you can see actor Jeffrey Pierce revealing who he wants to play Joel's brother Tommy in the upcoming The Last of Us TV show. When asked by a fan for his choice to take on the role, Pierce reveals that Mexican actor and producer Gael García Bernal would be his dream choice to step into the shoes of Tommy.

I auditioned for Joel, but Troy Baker walked in and WAS Joel. :) @Neil_Druckmann kept me in mind when they got to Tommy and offered it to me. Rest is history. Gael Garcia Bernal, assuming they go Latino. Or a Latina woman. And I mean that 100% sincerely. Aunt "Tommy" Tomasina. ;)February 24, 2021 See more

Pierce is assuming that the HBO adaptation will go with a Latino actor for the role of Tommy, after the show cast Chilean-American actor Pedro Pascal in the leading role of Joel. He also mentions that he would "100% sincerely" like to see a Latina woman take on the role, which could certainly make for a compelling change of pace.

Speaking of Joel, Pierce also reveals that when he originally went to audition for a role in The Last of Us prior to 2013, it was actually for the role of Joel.

Of course, this role ended up going to Troy Baker, with Pierce taking the supporting role of his younger brother, Tommy. From the way Pierce phrases the tweet, it sounds as though he auditioned for the role of Joel first, but was beaten to the punch by Baker. Still, things worked out, and both actors made it into Naughty Dog's game, and the 2020 sequel.

As for the HBO adaptation, things are slowly starting to take shape. Joining the cast alongside Pascal is Game of Thrones breakout actor Bella Ramsey, taking on the role of Ellie. With the pair leading the show, project lead Craig Mazin and Naughty Dog creative lead Neil Druckmann will write the script, and Russian director Kantemir Balagov will be directing the pilot.

The Last of Us isn't the only Sony PlayStation property being adapted for the small screen however. Recently, Sony revealed that it's developing a grand total of seven TV shows based on PlayStation IP, and three additional movies based on PlayStation franchises.

