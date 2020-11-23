The Last of Us 2 PS5 next-gen upgrade seemingly hinted at in store listing

A store listing for The Last of Us 2 on Best Buy may suggest a next-gen upgrade for the PS5 is on the way.

As well as being the best price yet, the Best Buy store listing for the PS4 physical copy features a tag that states "includes next-gen upgrade". No official upgrade for The Last of Us 2 on PS5 has been announced by Naughty Dog just yet, but it's already playable on Sony's next-gen console thanks to backwards compatibility. Players who jump into the adventure with Ellie on PS5 will also notice The Last of Us 2 supports the DualSense's haptic feedback technology .

The mention of a next-gen upgrade could potentially be an error on the part of Best Buy, or perhaps be in reference to the enhanced version that supports haptic feedback. But it could also possibly hint that a future upgrade is on the horizon. Ahead of the launch of the PS5, we saw a whole string of announcements regarding PS5 upgrade games.

Many PS4 releases have since been optimized for the next-gen console with free upgrades. As one of the biggest PlayStation exclusives to launch this year, it would make sense to see The Last of Us 2 get the same treatment for players making the move over to the next-gen console.

Currently, there's also no mention of an upgrade on The Last of Us 2's PS5 store listing page, it simply reads "while this game is playable on the PS5, some features available on PS4 may be absent". A member of the GamesRadar+ team did try out the game on PS5 and experienced first-hand how the adaptive triggers come into play, with noticeable resistance and tension when pulling back Ellie's bowstring.

