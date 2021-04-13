The Last of Us 2 fan upgrades the game to 4K 60FPS to see what it’ll look like on PS5

A The Last of Us 2 fan has created a concept PS5 patch to see what the game would look like running at 60FPS in 4K.

The video’s creator SnazzyAI on YouTube, took The Last of Us 2’s E3 Demo from 2018 and “interpolated it using the latest AI interpolation method” which resulted in some stunning results that you can see for yourself below.

As expected at 60FPS, the gameplay and cutscenes look exceptionally smooth, with combat feeling even more intense with the added frames per second. The environment also looks stunning with the long grass and other foliage breezing past Ellie as she stealthily sneaks through the overgrown landscape.

So will we ever actually see a PS5 version of Naughty Dog’s 2020 hit? Well according to a recent leak there’s potentially a The Last of Us 2 PS5 patch in the works right now. There was also a hint towards a next-gen upgrade late last year, but we’re yet to hear any official announcement on this. Fans can currently play The Last of Us Remastered and The Last of Us 2 on PS5 - however not at the same resolution as actual PS5 titles.

It was also recently reported that Naughty Dog could in fact be working on a The Last of Us PS5 remake , and if this is the case it would make sense to also upgrade the game’s sequel to PS5 so that both games can run at a satisfying 60FPS in 4K. Fans are already excited at the prospect of the series making its way to PS5, with one fan even creating their own highly detailed The Last of Us custom PS5 faceplates .