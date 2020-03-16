The Invisible Man, The Hunt, and Trolls: World Tour will get streaming rentals early

The Invisible Man and other Universal Studios films are headed to streaming services for on-demand viewing in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The news comes from The Hollywood Reporter , which confirms that Trolls: World Tour will hit theaters and "a wide variety" of streaming services simultaneously on its planned release date of April 10. Universal films that are currently in theaters, such as The Hunt and The Invisible Man , will also be made available for streaming as early as Friday. This announcement follows shortly after Disney brought Frozen 2 to Disney Plus three months ahead of schedule .

Films that are released in theaters typically have a window of theatrical exclusivity before they start rolling out to other mediums. However, many theaters around the world are temporarily shutting down in response to government self-isolation orders. Poor box office showings in recent weeks show even theaters that are still open are having trouble attracting audiences, for obvious reasons.

“Universal Pictures has a broad and diverse range of movies with 2020 being no exception. Rather than delaying these films or releasing them into a challenged distribution landscape, we wanted to provide an option for people to view these titles in the home that is both accessible and affordable,” NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell said in a statement to THR. “We hope and believe that people will still go to the movies in theaters where available, but we understand that for people in different areas of the world that is increasingly becoming less possible.”

Universal says each film will be available at a suggested retail price of $19.99 for a 48-hour rental period. That's quite a bit more than you'd pay for a typical streaming rental, but at least you don't have to buy multiple tickets. Universal was careful to note that this policy will not necessarily apply to any other films in its 2020 calendar and it hasn't made any longer term decisions yet.