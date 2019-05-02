The internet’s funniest Game of Thrones season 8 finale predictions

Caitlin Moran is a famous author and columnist, but it turns out she's also brilliant at inspiring tweet storms about potentially terrible endings for Game of Thrones season 8. It all started when the writer shared her own fears about Samwell Tarly's role in the finale.

Today's biggest worry: the growing suspicion that Samwell Tarly is meant to represent George R R Martin, and the series will end with him sitting down to write up the things he has seen, then looking at the camera.May 2, 2019

Note: There are Game of Thrones spoilers ahead for the show so far, even if these predictions don't come to pass.

Her followers took this as a chance to come up with their own equally devastating predictions:

“... and it got me to thinking...” (looks up, chuckles to himself) “It really was a right royal game of thrones!” *places volume on shelf, pans back to reveal title*May 2, 2019

Final scene: victor sitting on Iron Throne. Camera pulls out to reveal it's a game piece on a board or Westeros. Pulls out further to reveal Samwell tousling the hair of a rosy-cheeked lad. "But that's enough for today" and grabs the box of "The Game Of Thrones"May 2, 2019

we zoom out of Winterfell to find it’s in a snowglobe in the hands of Little Sam, an autistic boy in 2019 Chiswick. Dr. Samwell turns to Gilly and asks, “what do you think he sees in there?”May 2, 2019

From there, things just got more and more elaborate:

Jon Snow and Dani are slowly progressing down a beach, aboard the last dragon alive. Jon stops and stares at something off in the distance. (Change of POV) We look over Jon's shoulder. It's the Statue of Liberty, reduced to rubble, sand encroaching on the wreckage...May 2, 2019

in the final scene of game of thrones it is revealed that the last frame shot in westeros is actually a painting. then camera pulls away from the painting to reveal an artists studio full of portraits of iconic scenes. the artist then signs the last painting ‘A. HITLER 1914’April 29, 2019

Hot Pie returns and takes the Iron Throne by accidentally poisoning everyone with steak bakes. Then it is revealed that the whole 8 series was just the origin story of Greggs.May 2, 2019

I hope it ends with the dude from The Wonder Years laid in bed, and Samwell walks in carrying a book to read to him.Old Fred Savage: Has it got any sports in it?Samwell: Are you kidding? Fencing. Fighting. Torture. Revenge. Giants. Dragons. Incest. Zombies. And loads of tits.May 2, 2019

I'm hoping they take a page out of the Bugsy Malone playbook - dragons going full jazzhands, the works.May 2, 2019

Our writers had their own ideas about who would ultimately win the Game of Thrones, and some of their answers were... surprising.