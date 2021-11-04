New Netflix movie The Harder They Fall includes an easy-to-miss tribute to Chadwick Boseman

The Harder They Fall pays respect to the late actor Chadwick Boseman, immortalizing him with an Easter egg in the new Netflix western.

The moment comes within the first half an hour of the movie as ‘Treacherous’ Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield) gear up to ransack a train carrying convict – and former leader – Rufus Buck (Idris Elba).

As the pair make their way to the back of the carriages, you can see the name of the train etched on its side: the C.A. Boseman. That’s a deliberate nod to the Black Panther actor’s full name, Chadwick Aaron Boseman.

Our favorite trivia from #TheHarderTheyFall might be the fact that the train is named after our forever king, Chadwick Aaron Boseman. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/wahEALnftRNovember 3, 2021 See more

Marvel also recently paid tribute to Boseman, with one of his last performances in an episode Disney Plus series What If…? ending with a message that reads, "Dedicated to our friend, our inspiration, and our hero, Chadwick Boseman."

Boseman, who passed away last August at the age of 43, left an indelible mark on the industry, bringing T’Challa to life in the MCU as well as baseball player Jackie Robinson in 42 and soul singer James Brown in Get On Up. His final movie, Netflix’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, earned him a posthumous Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

