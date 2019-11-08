The Halo TV series has finished assembling its cast with Jacob and Miranda Keyes

The Halo TV series has completed its first mission: assemble a stellar cast. Variety reported that the Showtime series added three actors to the show, including two that will play mainstays from the Halo universe, Jacob and Miranda Keyes, ahead of production starting later this month. The official Halo on Showtime Twitter account shared an adorable cast photo in celebration, check it out below.

The cast is assembled. The table reads are complete. Production on the @Showtime Halo series is about to begin! pic.twitter.com/KNrPLYx260November 8, 2019

Rounding out the cast are Danny Sapani (Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Black Panther), Olive Gray (Fleabag), and Charlie Murphy (Peaky Blinders). Sapani and Gray will step into the military boots of two iconic Halo characters: UNSC Captain Jacob Keyes and his daughter, Dr. Miranda Keyes. Murphy will play a character called Makee, according to Variety she's "an orphaned human who was raised by the alien Covenant and shares their contempt for humanity."

In game lore, Keyes was the commander of the UNSC Pillar of Autumn, and played a major role in the first Halo before some eh, unfortunate events (read: fully assimilated into the Flood Proto-Gravemind). Grey's Dr. Miranda Keyes was the commander of both the UNSC In Amber Clad and the UNSC Forward Unto Dawn, and she's featured heavily as an NPC in Halo 2 and Halo 3. There's no character named Makee in Halo lore, but there is a Sangheili (we call them Elites) whose voice can be heard in Halo 5: Guardians - she's the only female Sangheili to ever feature in a Halo game. Could the show's Makee be some kind of homage to her? Or just coincidence?

The new additions to the Showtime Halo series will join Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Natasha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Halsey/Cortana (btw, Halsey is Miranda Keyes' mom) and Bokeem Woodbine as a morally ambiguous Spartan soldier named Soren-066.

The Halo series is ready to begin production later in the month in Budapest and will debut in early 2021. And from the cast photo it looks like it's going to be a great time (read: wine glasses).