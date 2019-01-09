The Game of Thrones prequel TV show cast has been unveiled – here’s everything you need to know about them

The battle for the Iron Throne is nearly over but, with the Game of Thrones prequel TV show on the horizon, your mind is going to have to swiftly turn to what came before. The Game of Thrones prequel TV show cast is full of newcomers and names you’ve heard of but can’t quite place alike and is now fully complete with series regulars. So, it’s time to get a lowdown on who’s who in The Long Night.

As reported by Variety, leads Naomi Watts and Josh Whitehouse are joined by eight series regulars who will, presumably, form the core of the action and goings-on in pre-Thrones Westeros. Roll call: Naomi Ackie, Sheila Atim, Jamie Campbell Bower, Denise Gough, Georgie Henley, Ivanno Jeremiah, Toby Regbo, and Alex Sharp.

First up, Naomi Ackie. Undoubtedly heading for the moon (and beyond), the actress is set to appear in Star Wars 9. You might also recognise her from Doctor Who episode Face the Raven, which included a goodbye to Clara Oswald.

The Olivier award-winning Sheila Atim, meanwhile, doesn’t hold quite the same reputable resume, but it’s impressive all the same. A long-time theatre performer, she’s also appeared in the TV show Harlots. Bonus points to me for having seen her in 2018 as Emilia in the Globe’s production of Othello. She was very, very good.

Jamie Campbell Bower is probably the most well-known of the new cast members and, amusingly, has experience in big franchise prequels already. He played a young Gellert Grindelwald in both Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows as well as Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

You may not have heard of Denise Gough but you definitely have heard her. Once a mainstay of UK BBC dramas, she has come into prominence more recently by voicing Yennefer in The Witcher 3. I’m sure she can deal with a dragon or two, then…

At 23, Georgie Henley is one of the youngest series regulars. Her on-film acting credits include playing Lucy in the mid-‘00s The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe adaptation.

Ivanno Jeremiah may already have a brilliantly Westerosi name but he can also count Doctor Who and Black Mirror appearances to his name, as well as featuring in Humans. He was the mysterious man on the moped in one of the latter’s best episodes, Shut Up and Dance.

Another Harry Potter alumni (every British person is contractually obliged to appear in the series in case you weren’t aware), Tony Regbo has played young Dumbledore opposite fellow new castmate Jamie Campbell Bower. He’s also played royalty, wearing the crown as King Francis II in Reign. Does that give us a bit of a hint as to who he’s playing, I wonder?

Finally, but definitely not least, Alex Sharp. He’s only the youngest actor to ever win a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play at just 15 for his turn as Christopher in the Broadway run of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. So, y’know, he’s a bit brilliant.

On top of all that, there’s now a director in place to direct the Game of Thrones prequel pilot. S.J. Jackson, previously tipped to helm Star Wars 4 and has also directed episodes of Jessica Jones and Orange is The New Black

So, there you have it. Some famous faces, some less so, but all blessed with outrageous talent and all have the acting chops to carry a show on their own. But there’s eight of them. Just imagine how good the Game of Thrones prequel TV show is going to be now. We could have a new Thrones on our hands…

If this isn't on your radar for new TV shows coming your way in 2019 and beyond, it should be (along with the lovely lot in the link above).