The first trailer for Mafia: Definitive Edition takes you back to Lost Heaven

We've finally got the first narrative trailer for Mafia: Definitive Edition during the PC Gaming Show, and it's gorgeous. Check it out below.

Mafia: Definitive Edition launches August 28 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, bringing you back into the world of Lost Heaven, where cab driver Thomas Angelo gets into bed with the mafia. It's a comprehensive, ground-up rebuild of the original 2002 Mafia game, and the "New Beginnings" trailer shows off the beautiful redesign.

In the opening scene from the trailer, Angelo sits across from Detective Norman in a bar that just feels dusty, and the facial animation and lighting effects are captivating. Later, the reflection off of the chrome trim on the vintage '30s cars and the flickering flames of a burning house are impressive, and the city of Lost Heaven looks incredibly lively and layered, begging to be explored. And explore it you will.

he Definitive Edition is adding even more gameplay than the original game, with new dialogue, expanded backstories, additional cutscenes, and brand-new gameplay sequences, all powered by the same Illusion Engine that drove Mafia 3.

The ultra HD remaster of the award-winning game is a part of the Mafia: Trilogy, which includes an HD remaster of Mafia 2 and the re-introduction of Mafia 3. If you purchase the digital edition of the Mafia: Trilogy before August 28, you'll have access to both Mafia 2: Definitive Edition and Mafia 3: Definitive Edition immediately on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. You'll get Mafia: Definitive Edition the day it releases - August 28. Conversely, you can buy all three games separately, but where's the fun in that?

