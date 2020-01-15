The Eternals synopsis has been released, teasing new villains and the fallout from Avengers: Endgame

The Eternals synopsis has been officially released. The most out-of-this-world Marvel Phase 4 entry is set to introduce a new race of villains, plus we also have a greater idea of where the movie will fit into the Marvel timeline.

"Marvel Studios' The Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years," begins the Eternals synopsis. "Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, The Deviants."

The main takeaway? We’re looking forward, not back, when it comes to The Eternals. Despite living throughout much of modern history, it sounds like we’ll meet The Eternals in the MCU’s present-day after the events of Endgame – roughly 2024.

The Deviants are going to be the ones in their sights, the latest in a long line of villains to come from beyond the stars.

If you’re not familiar with them, here’s a quick cheat-sheet: The Deviants, like The Eternals, were created by the Celestials and essentially act as the dark mirror to The Eternals. In the comics, they terrorise humanity and have come into conflict with the super-powered group time and time again, with their plans often being thwarted.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige previously touched on The Eternals origins and their relationship with the Deviants at San Diego Comic-Con, telling the Hall H crowd: “The Eternals are a race of immortal aliens sent [to Earth] by the Celestials to protect humankind from the Deviants.”

That may have whet your appetite but there’s still a while until we catch The Eternals in theaters – it’s set for release on November 6, 2020.

