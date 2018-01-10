The Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account made its first noise in four years and people are freaking

The official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account just ended more than four years of silence. I wish I could tell you that we now know the official release date for the next game from the Witcher studio, or at least when we'll get to see the actual game and not just a CGI trailer… but… just look at the tweet.

What the hell are we supposed to make of it? Normally that's the kind of silly little message you'd scroll right past, but after so long and hearing so little about Cyberpunk 2077, people were just happy for the utter radio silence to be over.

That said, if you look at the HTML encoding for the tweet you can find a hidden messa- kidding. It's literally just a beep. Let's keep those excited reaction gifs rolling before the ennui creeps back in.

waiting like pic.twitter.com/ioJZjFOyCGJanuary 10, 2018

Simple as the tweet itself may be, its timing does have some significance; it was sent five years to the day after Cyberpunk 2077's first and only teaser trailer was published. Also, you don't just leave an account idle for four years, send a single message, then leave it off for another four, right? There has to be some more stuff coming down the pipeline. CD Projekt Red must be doing a trial run, forcing us to rez all the ice we've installed on our patience servers as it gets ready to reveal something substantial. I hope. Better have another excited gif to tide us over in the meantime.

As for the big stuff that's happened during those years of silence, well: we found it's going to have a massive, open city with seamless online multiplayer; some hackers stole and tried to ransom parts of the project; and the developers responded to concerns of crunch and mismanagement from anonymous folks who said they were former employees. And we waited. So much waiting.