The Batman leak shows off a very different side to The Riddler

A series of new leaks from The Batman has seemingly given us closer looks at everything from the Batsuit, to the Batmobile – and even the intriguing style of Paul Dano’s Riddler.

The supervillain can be seen in the first of the leaks – first pointed out on Reddit – from a Batman-themed calendar showing off some fresh designs for every month of the year (H/T Den of Geek).

There’s even a zoomed-in glimpse of the Riddler’s costume, complete with glasses and a serial killer-esque mask, floating around the internet. As of writing, these are very much unverified – but look legitimate.

If nothing else, it's certainly a bold take on a villain that usually leans on bright green clothes, a bowler hat, and more question marks than someone texting their flatmate to ask why they left the oven on overnight.

Brand new look at Paul Dano as The Riddler in Matt Reeves' The Batman.

We’ve seen Paul Dano’s take on the character before. He appeared oh-so-briefly in The Batman trailer, though his face was obscured. This is by far the best chance we’ve had to stare down The Riddler since the surprise FanDome launch – and it’s a character that could prove controversial if this leak is any indication.

Away from the Riddler, the most interesting leaks revolve around Batman’s more slender suit and The Dark Knight’s souped-up Batmobile. It’s taking a few cues from everything from Batman: The Animated Series to the grim noir feel of David Fincher’s works. The gothic edge should have fans very, very excited when the movie hits next year.

The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, and Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle, is out in cinemas on March 4, 2022. In the meantime, check out these set photos showing off a wintry Gotham. Brr.