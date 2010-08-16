Terminator animation terminated?

Terminator 3000 . the proposed animated re-imagining of the Terminator franchise could now be halted before it has even begun.



No sooner had Hannover and Red Bear Entertainment announed plans for the animated 3D follow up to Terminator Salvation , the company that own the rights to the franchise, Pacificor, have sent a cease and desist letter to keep the film in a state of limbo, at least for the time being.



However, the CEO of Hannover House, Eric Parkinson, has said that the press release was essentially premature and that it only went out as a response to someone associated with the project who had discussed it publicly.



Pacificor have claimed that they have no intention of making any more Terminator movies beyond what's envisioned as two or more live action feature films that continue the story hatched by James Cameron.



Parkinson told Deadline: "The animation rights were excluded when Hemdale sold Terminator to Carolco and when I left Hemdale, part of my settlement was that I got those rights.

"However, the way the rest of the contractual rights are written, it would be dangerous for us to do this without Pacificor’s approval.

"They have certain intellectual rights. The best way to put it is, they can’t make an animated film without me, and we might not be able to make it without them.

"We are in discussions with WME, and hope we can deal with this expeditiously."



With the companies set to meet next week, we will soon find out what future an animated Terminator has.



