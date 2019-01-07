Telltale's The Walking Dead: Final Season Episode 3 gets a grim new trailer

Telltale's The Walking Dead: Final Season has had a rough time of it - even by game development standards - but its next episode is finally on the verge of release. Episode 3: Broken Toys is scheduled to release on Tuesday, January 15 (on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch simultaneously), so Telltale and publisher Skybound Games dropped a new trailer today to remind players what's at stake. You can watch it above.

After the events of Telltale's original Walking Dead, it's fascinating to see Clementine fight so ardently to protect her own community of survivors, all while doing her best by Alvin Jr. The trailer also features another Walking Dead mainstay: disguising yourself (read: covering yourself in viscera) to walk amongst the zombie hordes. Classic.

Suffice it to say, Episode 3 looks good, and more pertinently, it looks like a Telltale game, which is pretty miraculous given everything that's happened at the studio. Last year, Telltale shuttered its doors out of nowhere , leaving hundreds of developers jobless and without severance in one of the most expensive states in the US. Not long afterward, Skybound stepped in to resurrect the series , but even then its fate was still unclear - and now episodes three and four of the Final Season are exclusively tied to Epic's new storefront (unless you already bought them) .

We don't have a release date for Episode 4: Take Us Back just yet, but with a little more luck we'll see the end of Clementine's story before the year is out.