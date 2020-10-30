Supermassive reveals The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes for 2021

Supermassive Games' The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope is out today, and at the end there's a teaser for the next entry in the series, titled House of Ashes. Similarly, Little Hope was first revealed as an after-credits scene in Man of Medan. And just like how Little Hope has its own distinct mood and setting, House of Ashes is another stark departure that looks nothing like its predecessors, at least not in the brief teaser just revealed.

We see here an army squad descend from a helicopter to wage war against a mysterious enemy. "Do you believe in god?" an unseen voice asks someone that looks a lot like Ashley Tisdale. "Well start believing. We are under attack by... I don't know what. You wouldn't believe me even if I tried."

This unknown force of evil lives deep underground, and thanks to the research of YouTube sleuths we can safely deduce we'll be facing off against Pazuzu, king of the southwest wind in ancient Mesopotamian religion, and the demons of the underworld. At least some of the game seems to take place in the Arabian desert and ancient underground caves.

The plot and setting aren't the only ways House of Ashes differs from Man of Medan and Little Hope; it also seems from the teaser that there's more action this time around, with soldiers firing off rounds from rifles at their foes. There's no proof we'll actually get to shoot at stuff in House of Ashes, but that would be a huge change from the QTE-heavy gameplay the series is known for. And given that the characters are soldiers, it wouldn't be unexpected for House of Ashes to include some shooting in the gameplay.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes is due out sometime in 2021, so it'll probably launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X alongside current-gen consoles and PC.

