Super Nintendo World is opening at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023

Super Nintendo World is coming to the US next year.

Yesterday was Mario Day, and this year, the annual event celebrating the beloved mascot brought with it some exciting Nintendo news. In a tweet, Universal Studios Hollywood announced that it will be opening Super Nintendo World in 2023.

Currently under construction in LA, Super Nintendo World lets visitors play real-life versions of their favourite Nintendo games. According to the official statement, the park will be "a visual spectacle of vibrant colors and architectural ingenuity located within a newly expanded area of the theme park, featuring a groundbreaking ride and interactive areas, to be enjoyed by the whole family". It adds, "Themed shopping and dining will enhance the entire experience".

To celebrate the opening of Super Nintendo World, Universal Studios Hollywood will be adding all kinds of Nintendo-themed merchandise to purchase at the park, including Mario and Luigi themed clothing, hats and a selection of various-sized plush characters, including Yoshi and Bowser.

This isn't the only Super Nintendo World to be opening stateside. In 2020, Universal Studios Orlando announced that it's adding Super Nintendo World as part of its 'Epic Universe' attraction.

The first Super Nintendo World opened to rave reviews at Universal Studios Japan in 2021. Recently, Nintendo unveiled it's getting a Donkey Kong expansion. Scheduled to open in 2024, this will reportedly make the theme park 70% bigger.

