Stream Parks and Recreation online: How to watch the beloved sitcom anywhere in the world

Looking to stream Parks and Recreation? It might be the perfect show to watch over the next few months, whether you've seen it once or more than a few times before. A warm and lovely show that focuses on the day-to-day activities of the Parks and Recreation Department in the local government of fictional Pawnee, Indiana, you'll be instantly swept up by the hilarious cast of characters as they try to make the lives of Pawnee's residents a little bit better. Knowing how to stream Parks and Recreation will bring a smile to your face once you start watching the show.

The characters initially include the eternally enthusiastic Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler), the principled and prickly Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman), human puppy dog Andy Dwyer (Chris Pratt), anarchist semi-goth April Ludgate (Aubrey Plaza), the mysterious Donna Meagle (Retta), pragmatic nurse Anne Perkins (Rashida Jones) and wannabe entrepreneur Tom Haverford (Aziz Ansari). Oh, and dammit, we almost forgot Garry/Jerry/Terry/Larry Gergich (Jim O'Heir). Add in the peppy Chris Traeger (Rob Lowe) and adorably nerdy Ben Wyatt (Adam Scott) in later seasons, and it's a group of characters you'll soon come to love if you haven't seen the show before, or greatly enjoy hanging out with again if you're familiar with the series.

While Parks and Recreation might have left our screens in 2015, its influence on comedy has been undeniable, especially when you consider that one of the show's creators, Michael Schur, went on to write The Good Place afterwards. It also means that if you want to stream Parks and Recreation, you'll be able to catch the show's entire run, safe in the knowledge that there's no cliffhanger waiting to tear your hair out over. And we recommend watching it all as well, with each new season finding hilarious and poignant ways to showcase the weird little world of Pawnee.

With this guide, we'll go over where you can watch the show with some native options to countries but also how to watch Parks and Recreation online via a VPN which will allow you to watch the show if you're in an area where the show isn't on your streaming services, or you want to watch the show on your current subscription in a different country.

Anyway, let's get onto how to watch Parks and Recreation online, so you can discover why Li'l Sebastian is so special.

Stream Parks and Recreation in the USA

$5.99 a month at Hulu

Handily, every episode of Parks And Recreation is currently streaming on Hulu, and with the most basic subscription starting at just $5.99 a month this is a very affordable way to stream the show. While that does come with ads you can upgrade if you'd rather avoid them. On top of that, there's also the Live TV service, if you fancy discovering some new shows as well. That comes in at $54.99 a month letting you record Live TV with Cloud DVR storage, as well as letting you watch 60 live channels and on-demand channels to boot.

Stream Parks and Recreation in Canada

From $7.99 a month at Amazon Prime

When it comes to getting your Parks and Recreation fix in Canada, Amazon Prime has every episode of the show for you to watch in glorious HD. So whether you're doing a full show binge or just dipping into old classics, you'll need to grab an Amazon Prime account from $7.99 a month, to take your trip back to Pawnee, Indiana. However, if you're in a different place to where you may usually be watching, or if you like the look of the US Hulu option, you could always grab a VPN, top watch the show without getting the dreaded geoblock.

Stream Parks and Recreation in the UK

From £7.99 a month at Amazon Prime

UK fans of Parks and Recreation have a few places they can stream the show. the most convenient is almost certainly on Amazon Prime, where you can stream every episode of the show from £7.99 a month.



Next up is Now TV. Sky's service is slightly more complicated, as you can watch every episode of Parks and Recreation for £8.99 a month (after a free trial if you're eligible), alongside plenty of other TV shows including The Wire and The Sopranos, but it will be in 720p. If you'd rather have full HD - and why wouldn't you? - you need to spend another £3 on the Now TV Boost pass, which will also let you stream off more screens. On top of that, if you find yourself away from home, a VPN can maintain access to your country's subscriptions while you're not around - or bag you access to the Hulu service in the US instead.View Deal

Stream Parks and Recreation in Australia

From $6.99 a month at Amazon Prime

Similarly to the UK, you'll have a few options when it comes to watching Park and Recreation in Australia. Amazon Prime remains the best option, as from $6.99 a month, you'll get every episode of the show.



However, Stan also carries Parks and Recreation, as well as it's own original shows, and you can get that from $10 a month with their basic tier. Finally, FoxTel also have the show, but that would set you back $49 a month for their service. However, the best value, but different, option for Australian readers is using a VPN to get your device to think you're in the US and grab a Hulu subscription, which will get you all seven seasons, as well as access to plenty of other shows.

How to stream Parks and Recreation from anywhere else

Via an Express VPN sub from just $5.49/£5.91 a month

Looking to stream Parks and Recreation from a different country not mentioned above? Or perhaps the options in the countries we've listed above aren't quite right for you? When it comes to watching Parks and Recreation online, we reckon the best option is to access a US Hulu package through a VPN subscription - wherever you are in the world. A VPN is a virtual private network, which acts as a filter over your internet connection and protects data as you browse. On top of that, and this is the key bit, it can let you appear as if you're in a different country, so you can change your IP address to a US location and access their services without getting stopped by geoblocks. There are plenty of options out there - just check our best VPN and best VPN for Netflix guides - but we'd recommend ExpressVPN. With a massive selection of reliable server locations to connect to around the world and reassuring privacy options, there's a lot to love about Express VPN. On top of that, you can set up automatic protection on any public WiFi system, making it safer than ever to browse and shop online if you're on the move. Follow these simple steps to get set up within minutes to stream Parks & Recreation online: 1: Get a cheap VPN installed. There's a great offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49% (shorter packages are available too). ExpressVPN works on a massive range of devices like laptops, MacBooks, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, iPhone, Android mobiles and more. ExpressVPN is also offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, which is great if you change your mind and decide the VPN isn't for you. 2: Connect to a US server. While you can connect to a server from any of the countries that we have laid out above, a US server will almost certainly be the easiest for streaming Parks and Recreation online. 3: Head over to Hulu. Once you set your location, head over to Hulu to buy access to the service. And don't forget, you can cancel Hulu at any time, there's no long-term contract to be tied to, so you can quickly binge through should you wish.