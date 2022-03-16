Isla Fisher joins Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx in Barb and Star director's follow-up

Isla Fisher has joined the cast of Strays, a new comedy from Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar director Josh Greenbaum.

The Confessions of a Shopaholic star will appear opposite existing cast members Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx in the Universal movie, which is set to combine live-action elements with CGI. (Think Space Jam: A New Legacy, Garfield, or The Smurfs).

While the details of Fisher's character remain under wraps, we do know that the film will follow an abandoned dog (voiced by Ferrell), who enlists other homeless pups to help him get revenge on his former owner.

Former Saturday Night Live actor Will Forte will feature as the canine's human target, while WandaVision's Randall Park rounds out the supporting cast.

Greenbaum will helm the flick, working with a script penned by American Vandal's Dan Perrault. He will also produce alongside Picturestart’s Erik Feig, Louis Leterrier, Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Lord Miller President of Film, and Aditya Sood. Jessica Switch and Lord Miller’s Nikki Baida are on board as executive producers, while Picturestart’s Julia Hammer will act as co-producer.

SVP of Production Development Jeyun Munford and Director of Development Tony Ducret are overseeing the project for the studio.

Fisher currently executive produces and stars in Peacock miniseries Wolf Like Me, sharing the screen with Frozen's Josh Gad. Her previous credits include Arrested Development, Tag, Wedding Crashers, Nocturnal Animals, Keeping Up with the Joneses, and The Great Gatsby.

Strays is scheduled to release in the US on June 9, 2023. In the meantime, check out our list of best comedy movies here.