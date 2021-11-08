Stranger Things season 4 gets new trailer, release window, and episode titles

It's official – Stranger Things season 4 is returning in summer 2022.

Netflix revealed the release window during its Stranger Things Day event, as well as dropping all nine episode titles and a new teaser.

The new trailer is titled "Welcome to California" and shows Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Will (Noah Schnapp) attempting to settle into their new life – and school – in the Golden State after they left Hawkins with Will's mother Joyce (Winona Ryder) at the end of season 3.

In the teaser, Eleven is drafting a letter to Mike (Finn Wolfhard), who's still back in Indiana, telling him how much she's looking forward to seeing him over spring break. But this is Stranger Things, so spring break doesn't look like it's set to go as smoothly as they might hope – the trailer teases car chases, gun fights, and explosions aplenty.

Meanwhile, season 4's episode titles give us a hint at what may be to come in the upcoming nine episodes: The Hellfire Club, Vecna’s Curse, The Monster and The Superhero, Dear Billy, The Nina Project, The Dive, The Massacre At Hawkins Lab, Papa, and The Piggyback.

The next installment of the Netflix show will also see the return of David Harbour as Hopper, who's alive but imprisoned far from home, as well as Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Joe Keery, Sadie Sink, Maya Hawke, Natalia Dyer, and Charlie Heaton.