Stranger Things season 4 adds eight new actors to its cast

Following a coronavirus-induced delay, filming has resumed on Stranger Things season 4. Though we have received snippets of news about the upcoming season, Netflix has now revealed eight new cast members joining the acclaimed show.

Stranger Things season 4 has added three regulars to proceedings. Jamie Campbell Bower (The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, Sweeney Todd) will play Peter Ballard, who is described as being "an orderly at a psychiatric hospital" and is "tired of the brutality he witnesses day after day". That sure sounds like a character with links to Eleven's origins.

Eduardo Franco (Booksmart, The Binge) joins the cast as Argyle, Jonathan’s new best friend and a "fun-loving stoner who proudly delivers delicious pizza pies for Surfer Boy Pizza". Rounding out the new regulars is Joseph Quinn (Catherine the Great, Howards End) as Eddie Munson, who runs The Hellfire Club.

While The Hellfire Club may be a famous group from the X-Men comics, it serves here as the name of Hawkins High’s official D&D club. Expect Eddie to play a big part in the season as the official synopses reveals he "will find himself at the terrifying epicentre of this season’s mystery".

Joining those three newcomers are eight recurring characters. Sherman Augustus (Into the Badlands, Westworld) will portray Lt. Colonel Sullivan, who believes he can stop the evil in Hawkins. Mason Dye (Bosch, The Goldbergs) will play Jason Carver, a rich, handsome, teenager who's dating the most popular girl in school. "But as a new evil threatens Hawkins, Jason’s perfect world begins to unravel," read Netflix's description of him.

Nikola Djuricko (Genius, In The Land of Blood and Honey) will play Yuri, "a seedy and unpredictable Russian smuggler who loves bad jokes, cold hard cash, and crunchy style peanut butter." Russian? Potentially working with Hopper in Russia then?

Robert Englund (A Nightmare on Elm Street Franchise) is set to appear as Victor Creel, "a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the '50s."

And finally, there's Tom Wlaschiha (Game of Thrones, Jack Ryan) who will play Dmitri, a Russian prison guard who befriends Hopper. There a question of whether he can be trusted, which will no doubt be the case with most of these new characters.

Stranger Things season 4, then, has a lot to cram in. The Netflix series currently has no release date – in the meantime, check out all the best Netflix shows you can watch right now.