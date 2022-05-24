Millie Bobby Brown wants Stranger Things to do a Game of Thrones and "start killing people off"

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown reckons the Netflix hit should take a leaf out of Game of Thrones' book and "start killing people off", as its ensemble cast is "way too big".

Ahead of the first volume of season 4 landing on the streaming service on May 27, the Eleven actor joked that the show's creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, are "sensitive Sallies", and talked about how they care so much for each and every character, they have a hard time letting go.

"Last night we couldn’t even take one group picture because there were like 50 of us. I was like, you need to start killing people off," Brown laughed in a new interview with The Wrap. "Kill me off! They tried killing David [Harbour] off and they brought him back," the 18 year old teased. "It's ridiculous."

Selfie struggles aside, Brown went on to say that she trusts the Duffer brothers and their creative process completely and that she'd never publicly state where she wants the plot to go, because people tend to misconstrue her comments.

"I am scared to vocalize anything that I want, because it always turns into 'Millie Bobby Brown demands this storyline'," she explained.

Set six months after the events of season 3, which culminated in Eleven leaving Hawkins with Will (Noah Schnapp) and his family, Stranger Things season 4 sees the gang brought back together by "a new and horrifying supernatural threat." Before long, the group stumble across "a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."

Those also reprising their roles alongside Schnapp and Brown include Finn Wolfhard (as Mike Wheeler), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Brett Gelman (Murray Bauman), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), and Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers).

The new chapter is set to welcome a ton of new faces, too, as Amybeth McNulty, Myles Truitt, Sherman Augustus, Mason Dye, Nikola Đuričko, Regina Ting Chen, Grace Van Dien, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, Joseph Quinn, and horror legend Robert Englund all join the cast.

Stranger Things season 4 – Vol 1 is set to arrive on Netflix on May 27, before the second half is released on July 1. While we wait, why not check out our list of the best Netflix shows and bulk out your to-watch list.