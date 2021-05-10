Stranger Things actor explains why the wait for season 4 has made the show even better

It’s closing in on two years since we last had a hearty helping of ‘80s nostalgia in Stranger Things. There’s still no release date for Stranger Things season 4 – but actor Maya Hawke, who plays Scoops Ahoy’s Robin in the Netflix series, thinks the added wait is set to make the new season even better.

"I’m not allowed to tell you when we finish filming. But I can tell you that, because it’s been forever, because we had so much time, the level of effort, interest, and detail that [creators] the Duffer Brothers have had the time to put into the scripts… and the actors [who] have had the time to think about their characters – it is gonna be awesome," Hawke told Collider.

"I’m so proud of the work everyone is doing and I can’t wait for people to see the season," Hawke added. "It’s been a long wait but I think it will be worth it."

In the fast-forward world of television production, it’s heartening to hear that the Stranger Things team has had time to refine and perfect everything from the scripts to on-screen performances before season 4 hits our screens.

Hopefully, the wait is almost over in that regard. Netflix has released a new Stranger Things season 4 teaser, hinting that we’ll see more of Eleven’s backstory (and Dr. Brenner) the next time we return to Hawkins, Indiana.

