Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin demo is now playable following patch version 1.03

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin has received a patch that fixes issues with the trial version.

After Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin was announced at E3 2021, players were invited to go after the game's antagonist, Chaos, in a trial version available exclusively on PS5. However, the demo's launch was chaos as file corruption meant that the demo was unplayable, stopping many players from jumping in and going after Chaos.

The official Twitter account said that while it has been aware of the issue the studio has now identified the cause. To fix this chaotic problem, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin should now have a patch version 1.03 that fixes the issues. Those wanting to kill Chaos can now download the demo and play, or update the existing download to play on the new build.

If you have already downloaded the #StrangerofParadise #FinalFantasy Origin Trial Version, the issue will be resolved by applying the update.For those newly downloading the Trial Version, you will be able to play it as-is upon download. We apologise to have kept you waiting.June 15, 2021 See more

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is a spin-off to the Final Fantasy series and is officially heading to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S in 2022. The PS5 demo is only available for a limited time, running until June 24 and will allow players to participate in a survey, providing feedback to help shape the final product.

There have been a few comments on Twitter from users wondering if that time will be somewhat extended following the downtime from the issue. As of now, there's no official word on whether Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin's demo will be extended. At least now there's a fix in place so players can go and engage in the fast-paced combat with haunting-looking enemies.

The demo itself finds 3 characters on a quest to kill Chaos with one character really emphasizing that point. Player's will get to explore part of the dark world and battle some iconic creatures from the Final Fantasy series. As they take on a few sample jobs, they'll be able to not only experience melee combat but also unleash powerful spells and abilities.

