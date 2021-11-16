Marvel's new Sorcerer Supreme gets an ongoing series in March

This March, the Marvel Universe's new Sorcerer Supreme (who Marvel Comics has promised to name in December) will get their own title - and weirdly enough, it's a title we already know, sort of.

The new title is simply called Strange, judging by newly released teaser art announcing the series, though the filename of the teaser art is listed as 'DoctorStrangeTeaser,' which may be a slight but ultimately incidental discrepancy, or which could indicate something about who the new Sorcerer Supreme might be.

Remember, "Strange" isn't part of a title - it's Stephen Strange's actual surname.

"A new Sorcerer Supreme will rise," reads the teaser's simple text. Marvel has already vowed to name the new Sorcerer Supreme in December's Death of Doctor Strange #4, though the publisher has given no indication who this might be.

Newsarama has a few guesses - including another version of Stephen Strange himself.

Marvel's teaser doesn't name a creative team for the new title.

The jury is still out if The Death of Doctor Strange will be counted among the best Doctor Strange stories of all time.