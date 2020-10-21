Steam Digital Tabletop Fest is live now, here are some deals you shouldn't miss

The Steam Digital Tabletop Fest is now live, offering discounts on a wide spread of games and streaming events with their creators.

The latest special event from Valve is set to run from today to Monday, October 26, all in celebration of "games that cross between physical and digital". That includes PC versions of board games such as Root and Pandemic , as well as games that have a more tenuous connection to the tabletop. Valve says the sale includes hundreds of games, and it's the perfect time to pick up a few new titles to play online with socially distanced friends.

Here are a few of the discounted games that you shouldn't miss:

Ticket to Ride $9.99 $4.99: This modern board game classic is easy to play (even easier on PC), and it's a great way to show your poor friends who have been hurt one too many times by Monopoly that there's so much more to the medium.

Tabletop Simulator $19.99 $9.99: Tabletop Simulator takes joy in the physical aspect of board games, throwing out automation and instead focusing on flexibility and mod support. It's one of the best places to play board games online.

Civilization 6 $59.99 $14.99: OK, so this definitely isn't a tabletop game - you could argue that the Civilization series has inspired board game design as much as it's gone the other way around - but it is a heck of a good discount.

Frostpunk $29.99 $10.19: Help the last city on a frozen Earth survive through tactical construction and heart-wrenching choices. Also definitely not a tabletop game, but very much worth your time.

Don't forget that the Steam Digital Tabletop Fest includes a bunch of special streams and presentations from developers, too. Check out the full schedule to see what's on the way.