Netflix viewers can't stop talking about Stay Close: "The best thing I've watched in a long time"

New Year, new series? If you’re looking to jump into 2022 with a fresh show to binge, then Netflix’s number one series, Stay Close, might scratch your crime thriller itch.

Based on Harlan Coben’s 2012 novel, Stay Close sees Detective Broome (James Nesbitt) on the trail of a missing person. Sounds pretty straightforward, right? Not quite. It’s also the 17th anniversary of another missing person case in the exact same place. To add a further wrinkle it was also the only case Broome has ever failed to solve. And he’s also also sleeping with the first missing person’s mother. The drama!

From there, the web widens and ensnares Megan (Cush Jumbo), a former stripper with a hidden past and Ray (Richard Armitage), a journalist looking for his missing girlfriend. Among the colorful cast of cops, characters, and criminals are Barbie and Ken, two all-singing, all-dancing killers.

There are several twists, turns, and revelations across the eight episodes – The Guardian has already described the new Netflix series as "irresistible." And viewers are clearly in agreement.

"The best thing I’ve watched in a long time," said one viewer. Others zeroed in on the crime – and mystery– itself.

"First time I haven't guessed the outcome in a murder mystery before the final episode in ages. Highly recommended," a fan said. "Whoever wrote [Stay Close] outdid themselves cause I usually figure out most thrillers," said another.

"Stay Close is absolutely wild," one Twitter user said of the series, which is currently topping the Netflix chart in the UK. To whet your appetite further, a hooked viewer went into further detail: "The storyline is extremely gripping and the performances are superb - easily one of the best thrillers I’ve seen. Brilliant ending!"

Now, if you don’t mind us, we’re off to watch it all over again. Just… don’t tell our boss.

For more from the streamer, check out the best Netflix shows.