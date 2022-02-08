The best Star Wars Valentines gifts - must-have presents from a galaxy far, far away

The most romantic day of the year is fast approaching, so we're taking our role of geek Cupids very seriously by finding you the best Star Wars Valentines gifts. Want to impress the fan of a galaxy far, far away in your life? No problem - we've got some suggestions right here. As it happens, these are the Star Wars gifts you're looking for.

You'll find affordable and more premium items in our list of Star Wars Valentines presents, so you're covered no matter the budget you have available. Because that includes everything from Star Wars Valentines Funko POP! figures to bespoke Tiki mugs - you're not short of options this February.

Want to get an overview of official tie-in merch, on the other hand? Be sure to drop by the Star Wars Valentines page at Amazon.

Best Star Wars Valentines gifts

Star Wars Valentine's Day Heart Galaxy t-shirt | $19.99 at Amazon

If you threw 'Star Wars', 'Valentine's Day', and 't-shirt' into a blender, this is what would come out the other end. And you know what? The result is surprisingly tasteful. A great option for those hunting down good Star Wars Valentines gifts (particularly because it comes in men and women's sizing).



UK price: £18 at Amazon



Valentines Grogu Funko POP! | $14.95 at Pop in a Box

He brought you a heart-shaped cookie… but then he got hungry and ate it (sorry). This Star Wars Valentines gift is a winner for a couple of reasons: besides being a lovely shade of pink, it features one of the most beloved kids in all of pop culture right now. It's a practically-guaranteed success if you're hunting down presents for your Star Wars-loving beau.



UK price: £10.99 at Pop in a Box



Galaxy's Edge Plushies | From $13.99 at Amazon

These plushies really are adorable. First sold in the Star Wars-themed Galaxy's Edge park at Disneyland and Disney World, they're in-universe toys designed to look handmade by someone on the outer edge of the galaxy. That gives them a unique design which sets them apart, so they're the perfect Star Wars Valentines gift for those who want to find something a bit special.



UK price: £10.99 at Amazon



Star Wars Imperial Symbol Rose Gold earrings | From $45.99 at Amazon

You can never go far wrong with jewellery on Valentine's Day, and this pair of earrings are perfect for Star Wars fans. Besides being subtly nerdy (unless you know the Imperial Symbol, you'll have no idea what these are referencing), they also feature cubic zirconia for extra sparkle and a rather lovely rose gold color.



UK price: Currently unavailable in the UK



Geeki Tikis The Mandalorian mug | $25.55 at Amazon

What could be better than a romantic drink together after a home-cooked meal? Tiki cups to sip a cocktail from, that's what. These awesome receptacles have been designed in the traditional Hawaiian style, but obviously feature Star Wars characters - the Mando himself, for in this instance - in pride of place.



UK price: Currently unavailable (check for more options at Amazon)



Valentines Luke and Grogu Funko POP! | $14.95 at Pop in a Box

If you want a cheap and easy Star Wars Valentines gift, it doesn't get much better than this. Funko have been producing cool February 14-themed POP! figures for a little while now, and this year's version is adorable thanks to a pink makeover and those little paper-chain hearts Luke is holding.



UK price: £10.99 at Pop in a Box



Star Wars You R2 Cute t-shirt | $19.99 at Amazon

It's a fine line between 'sweet' and 'I want to vom', but this tee walks it well. Alongside everyone's favorite astromech droid, it has a cute yet not overbearing slogan that marks it out as a perfect Star Wars Valentines gift. It's available in sizes for men and women as well, so you should be able to find something suitable for your loved one.



UK price: £19.99 at Amazon



Disney Plus gift card (1 year) | $79.99 at Disney Plus

Don't have Disney's streaming service yet? Then this is the perfect Star Wars Valentines gift. It's stuffed with every Star Wars movie and show, but also provides access to Disney's extensive library along with all things Marvel, National Geographic, Fox… we could go on. Basically, it's just what the doctor ordered for a chill evening on the sofa. Just remember, the card won't work if the person already has a Disney Plus subscription.



UK deal: £79.90 at Disney Plus



Valentines The Mandalorian Funko POP! | $14.95 at Pop in a Box

Here's another Valentine's Day Funko, but it's a good one. Featuring the Mando himself in rather fetching pink, the bounty hunter is carrying a little card from him to Grogu. It's a really sweet idea that'll go down well as a Star Wars Valentines gift (even if it does look like he's waiting to collect someone at the airport).



UK price: £10.99 at Pop in a Box



Geeki Tikis Death Star mug | $49.75 at Amazon

Would you prefer a Tiki cup that's a bit more abstract? This Geeki Tiki Death Star fits the bill nicely. Although it's more expensive, an artistic design that's definitely Star Wars but is a bit less 'in your face' about it makes this particular option a winner as a Star Wars Valentines gift.



UK price: Currently unavailable (check for more options at Amazon)



Valentines Ahsoka Funko POP! | $14.95 at Pop in a Box

Another entry in this year's Star Wars Valentines Funko POP! line is Ahsoka, and she comes bearing gifts - a box of space chocolates, more specifically. It's a cool figure that'd make a good present for any fan of her appearance in The Mandalorian, Rebels, or The Clone Wars.



UK price: £10.99 at Pop in a Box



Star Wars Original Poster | $9.99 at Amazon

This one's a bit less obviously 'Valentines', but it's arguably more thoughtful. As a cool vintage poster that recreates the original design from the 1970s, it'll spruce up your loved one's home with artwork of their favorite franchise, so they're almost certainly going to love it. A left-field option, but a good one. Be aware that it's on the larger side at 24 x 36 inches, though!



UK price: £18.99 at Amazon



