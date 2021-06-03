Star Wars: The High Republic #6 features an epic team-up with the Jedi and the Hutts

An unlikely alliance is formed in Star Wars: The High Republic #6 , with the Jedi and the Hutt Cartel. Jedi Master Avar Kriss negotiate this tense peace with the Myarge the Benevolent of the Hutts after they realize that the parasitic plant race the Drengir begin attacking planets, whether they be New Republic, Huttese, or anything.

Take a look at June 30's Star Wars: The High Republic #6 by writer Cavan Scott and guest artist Georges Jeanty:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Georges Jeanty (Marvel Comics)) Star Wars; The HIgh Republic #6 preview Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Georges Jeanty (Marvel Comics)) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Georges Jeanty (Marvel Comics))

"Our new arc sees the galactic frontier terrorized by the Drengir who are literally spreading like a plague," Scott tells Newsarama. "Meanwhile, on Starlight Beacon, Keeve Trennis is struggling to save Sskeer who seems to be slipping away piece-by-piece. The galaxy without her former master is too painful for her to contemplate, and Keeve isn’t ready to give him up without a fight…"

Sskeer was infected by the Drengir a few issues ago, which exacerbated his recent issues using the Force to make him erratic and unpredictable. Keeve, a former padawan of Sskeer, witnesses it all as it occurs - and is now going to extraordinary lengths to save him.

Marvel Comics' Star Wars; The High Republic is set roughly 200 years before the events of The Phantom Menace film, during the halcyonic glory days of the Republic and the Jedi Order. This series revolves around the Outer Rim, and a space station called the Starlight Beacon that the Republic has set up to establish themselves in this relatively underdeveloped region. This series, the Starlight Beacon, and this era are part of an overarching series of comics, prose novels, and other material Lucasfilm began recently.

Phil Noto has drawn the main cover to Star Wars: The High Republic #6, with Peach Momoko and Javier Garron chipping in with variant covers. Here they are:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Star Wars; The HIgh Republic #6 covers Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Star Wars: The High Republic #6 goes on sale on June 30. A collection of these first six issues, titled Star Wars: The High Republic, Vol. 1: There Is No Fear , is scheduled for August 24.