8 Star Wars: Squadrons tips to turn you into an aerial ace

Looking for Star Wars: Squadrons tips? Well, we're here to provide you with the necessary pre-flight information you need to ensure that you'll be able to hang with Vanguard and Titan squadron. Whether it's giving you the lowdown on some vital information for the single player story or some handy multiplayer advice if you want to test your skills out straight away, here's our top tips for Star Wars: Squadrons.

1. Learn key flying skills from the campaign

The game's single player story consists of 14 missions that not only tell a new story set in a galaxy far, far away, they also teach you some handy techniques and lessons that will help you when facing real pilots. It's worth playing every mission, not only because they're a blast, but you'll pick up advanced moves from them, such as being able to drift by boosting then sharply turning 180 degrees to face someone on your tail.

2. Always redirect your ship's power to where it’s needed

The trick to getting the most out of your starfighter is to manage your ship's power. You're able to divert power across your engines, lasers, or shield (if your craft has it) and this will provide a noticeable boost to their performance... at the cost of where you've diverted that power from. But, that's a good thing, and knowing when to divert power is a crucial skill for succeeding, You'll very rarely want to keep the power balanced, as it's an advantage you'd be missing out on.

3. Listen to your squadmates for danger warnings

Whether you're playing in single player or multiplayer, listening to chatter over your comms is essential. Squadmates will tell you when you have an enemy on your six, so you can begin evasive maneuvers. Also, they sometimes just give you encouragement, which is always nice to hear.

4. Focusing on weaving to stay alive

Flying in a straight line in Squadrons is a surefire way to make yourself an easy target, so whenever you've got some unwanted attention, start making short, sharp movements to put off an enemy. This should help buy you some time to either find some cave from asteroids or debris, or if you're feeling confident, to drift and give them a taste of their own laser medicine.

5. Double Tap to track enemies attacking you

In Star Wars: Squadrons, you can cycle through your targets by tapping X or A on your pad. However, there are times where you'll have a tail, and constantly cycling isn't the most effective way to target your foe. If you double-tap the button on your pad though, it targets the person who last attacked you, letting you know where they are in relation to your craft. Handy if you want to fight laser fire with fire.

6. Min Max your craft to suit your playstyle

When it comes to unlocking new components for your starfighters, think about what play styles suit you best and unlock components to maximise those strengths. For instance, if you want the fastest fighter possible, look for parts that will trade shield integrity for speed and manoeuvrability and pick the Interceptor class of ship. If you'd rather act as a damage-dealing tank, you'll want to pick the Bomber class, and go for parts that increase your ability to take damage.

7. Try Fleet Battles Vs. AI before the real thing to learn the basics and earn XP

Standout mode Fleet Battles has a distinct flow, where each team takes it in turn to attack their opposition's Capital Ships. That's why it's worth getting in a few practice battles against the AI before you try online to get a feel for its rules and intricacies. Matches you play against the AI will also earn you XP, which in turns earns you Requisition points that can unlock ship parts, and Glory, which unlocks cosmetics.

8. Pick the right ship for the job

It's easy in Fleet Battles to hop into your favourite ship and just fly that, but due to the mode's strategic nature, it's best to spawn into a ship that matches the situation you're in. Early game stages where you're focusing on other players should see you pick the Interceptor or Fighter class, whereas if you're attacking an AI Capital Ship, you'll want to switch to a powerful bomber. Also, play the Support class every once in a while. A good squad needs someone to resupply them on the battlefield.