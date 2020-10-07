How to set up Star Wars: Squadrons crossplay and make sure all wings report in

Looking to set up Star Wars: Squadrons crossplay? The good news is that it's hugely simple to set-up and get blasting with your friends on other consoles and PC, and equally as straightforward to turn off if you'd rather play with people on the same platform as you. So however you want to take on the Empire/Rebellion in Star Wars, we're here to help you get the experience you want.

How to enable Star Wars: Squadrons crossplay

Crossplay is enabled by default in Star Wars: Squadrons, which means you're automatically added to games with PS4, Xbox One, and PC players, as well as players using VR and flight sticks. So if that's what you're after, you don't need to worry and can hop in straight away.

If you're looking to play with friends on other platforms, you'll need to add them to your EA account. You can do this through the game, by getting their EA Account name and adding them to your friends list on the social tab. To find out your EA Account name, simply go into options, go into account, and check the bottom of the menu.

How to disable Star Wars: Squadrons crossplay

Disabling crossplay is similarly simple. All you need to do is head into options, find the account tab, and then turn off crossplay so the indicator shows a red switch. Once you've done that, you'll only be able to play with users on the same platform as you, so if you're worried about coming up against PC players or vice versa, then that's how you can switch off cross-play.

Once you've sorted that out, you'll be free to blast away without having to worry again about cross-play.

